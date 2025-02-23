Detroit Tigers Key Outfielder Dealing with Triceps Injury, But Nothing Worrisome
Detroit Tigers outfielder Parker Meadows is nursing a triceps injury early in camp, but it's not seen as anything serious.
Per Chris McCosky on social media:
Parker Meadows tweaked something in his biceps on a throw Saturday. Got it looked at it today. Hinch said he was told it wasn’t anything overly worrisome
It's certainly good to hear that this isn't seen as a big deal, but it does bear monitoring. Meadows was just listed as a potential breakout candidate this spring by Jim Bowden of The Athletic.
The Tigers have found their long-term answer in center field with Meadows, who last season ranked in the 92nd percentile in outs above average (he has special range in all directions) and in the 93rd percentile in sprint speed. He batted .244/.310/.433 with 12 doubles, six triples, nine homers and nine stolen bases in 82 games (298 plate appearances). He profiles as a future 20-home run, 20-stolen base player who is a plus defender in center field.
The brother of former All-Star outfielder Austin Meadows, Parker will be integral if the Tigers want to improve upon last year's third-place finish in the American League Central. Detroit made the playoffs and beat the Houston Astros in the wild card round, giving them plenty of expectations heading into 2025.
Detroit went out and added veteran righty Jack Flaherty and infielder Gleyber Torres in free agency.
Detroit has officially opened up Grapefruit League play and will open up the regular season on March 27 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Related MLB Stories
BAT BOY FOR A DAY: Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt lost a bet and had to pay up during the spring training opener on Saturday. CLICK HERE:
BELLO STILL DOWN: Brayan Bello, one of the members of the Red Sox starting rotation, is still not throwing bullpens at spring training. Here's why. CLICK HERE:
WEBB MAKING HISTORY: By getting named the Opening Day starter for the Giants, Logan Webb is joining a select group in team history. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.