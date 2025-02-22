Key Boston Red Sox Starting Pitcher Continues to Be Behind Schedule Because of Injury
Brayan Bello, who is a key member of the Boston Red Sox starting rotation heading into 2025, is still behind schedule as he deals with some shoulder discomfort early in camp.
According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive, Bello is throwing again but he hasn't thrown any bullpens yet. He also won't be ready to pitch in spring training games for at least a week, but it sounds like longer.
Cora said he wouldn't rule out Bello being ready for Opening Day, though he wouldn't confirm that either.
Bello, 25, is heading into his fourth year in the big leagues with the Red Sox. Lifetime, he's 28-27 with a 4.42 ERA. He features a mid-90s fastball, a good sinker and a solid changeup. He pairs with Tanner Houck, Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler and Lucas Giolito to make up one of the more formidable rotations in the American League.
The Red Sox are coming off a season in which they went 81-81 and finished third in the American League East. After adding Crochet, Buehler and Alex Bregman, the Sox are expected to be one of the true contenders in the American League.
If Bello is not ready, Crawford would be next in line to take his spot in the rotation, but with him injured, it could turn to Richard Fitts, Quinn Priester or Cooper Criswell.
The Red Sox have opened up Grapefruit League play officially and will open up the regular season on March 27 against the Texas Rangers. They finished third in the American League West last season.
