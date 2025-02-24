Detroit Tigers Key Roster Piece Set to Undergo Further Testing on Ailing Arm
Update, Monday AM: Meadows is set to undergo further testing on his ailing arm, according to Chris McCosky. He's dealing with a biceps issue. We had heard on Sunday that this wasn't a big deal, but the further testing would suggest maybe it's bigger than originally thought.
AJ Hinch said Parker Meadows (biceps soreness) will get further testing today. They were giving him a couple of days to let it calm down anyway. Full medical update tomorrow.
The brother of former All-Star outfielder Austin Meadows, Parker will be integral if the Tigers want to improve upon last year's third-place finish in the American League Central. Detroit made the playoffs and beat the Houston Astros in the wild card round, giving them plenty of expectations heading into 2025.
Detroit went out and added veteran righty Jack Flaherty and infielder Gleyber Torres in free agency, furthering those expectations.
Recently, Jim Bowden of The Athletic discussed Meadows as a possible breakout candidate this spring:
The Tigers have found their long-term answer in center field with Meadows, who last season ranked in the 92nd percentile in outs above average (he has special range in all directions) and in the 93rd percentile in sprint speed. He batted .244/.310/.433 with 12 doubles, six triples, nine homers and nine stolen bases in 82 games (298 plate appearances). He profiles as a future 20-home run, 20-stolen base player who is a plus defender in center field.
The Tigers open up the regular season on March 27 against the World Champion Dodgers.
