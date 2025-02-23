Aaron Boone Provides Increasingly Problematic Injury Update on Giancarlo Stanton
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided an increasingly worrisome injury update on designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, who has been battling soreness in both elbows this spring.
Boone says that Stanton won't start baseball activities in the immediate future. That was reported by Chris Kirschner of The Athletic:
While this is just speculation, it seems like Opening Day is a question at this point for Stanton.
The 35-year-old is a 15-year veteran of the Miami Marlins and Yankees, spending eight years on South Beach and seven with New York. A lifetime .257 hitter, Stanton is one of the most prodigious power hitters in all of baseball, popping 429 blasts in his career. That makes him the current leader in that category among active players.
Stanton led the National League in home runs (37) back in 2014 and led all of baseball (59) back in 2017. He won the National League MVP that year and is a five-time All-Star. He's also a major reason why the Yankees advanced to the World Series in 2024, putting up a monstruous postseason that saw him hit seven home runs, including four in the ALCS alone.
Stanton and the Yankees will work to get back to the World Series this year, despite the loss of MVP candidate Juan Soto, who signed a 15-year contract with the New York Mets.
New York has brought in Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger, Devin Williams, and Max Fried to help alleviate the loss of Soto. They also will benefit from a full year from Jazz Chisholm Jr.
