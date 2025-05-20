Detroit Tigers Reliever is the Only Pitcher in American League to Accomplish This Rare Stat Combo
Heading into Tuesday's action, Detroit Tigers reliever Will Vest is in a category all his own in the American League.
Per @TigersPR on social media:
Will Vest is the only pitcher in the American League to have 3+ wins, 5+ saves and a sub-2.00 ERA so far this season.
Dating back to the start of 2024, Vest's 2.54 ERA ranks 8th among AL relievers (min. 70 appearances).
Now, that stat was shared prior to Monday's loss against the St. Louis Cardinals, but it still holds true a day later. Vest is 3-0 with a 1.66 ERA while also registering five saves. Aroldis Chapman (Boston Red Sox) would meet the criteria, but his ERA is exactly 2.00, so it's not "sub-2.00."
The 29-year-old has become one of the top relievers in the American League and fills a multi-faceted role for manager A.J. Hinch. Vest was drafted by Detroit in the 12th round of 2017 MLB Draft, but he debuted with the Seattle Mariners in 2021 after they took him in the Rule-5 Draft. While Vest made 32 appearances for Seattle that season, he couldn't stick the entire year, and the M's returned him back to Detroit, where he's become a bullpen staple ever since.
He's had an ERA under 3.00 in each of the last seasons and was a big reason why the Tigers reached the American League Division Series in 2024. They enter play on Tuesday at 31-17 and with the most wins in the American League.
They'll be back in action on Tuesday night against the Cardinals at 7:45 p.m. ET.
