Detroit Tigers Reportedly Interested in Veteran Closer Carlos Estevez
According to a report from Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, the Detroit Tigers are still very much interested in free agent third baseman Alex Bregman.
They are waiting for Bregman to make a decision, but if they get tired of waiting, or if he chooses somewhere else, the Tigers also have interest in a high-end reliever to help at the back end of games.
But the Tigers are interested in signing a high-leverage reliever with experience as a closer for the 2025 season, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation. With that, the Tigers have expressed some level of interest in the best reliever remaining on the free-agent market —Carlos Estévez.
Multiple teams have been connected to Estevez this offseason, including the Toronto Blue Jays, but he remains on the market.
The 32-year-old Estevez is a former All-Star who represented the Los Angeles Angels at the Midsummer Classic in 2023. Lifetime, he's 27-31 with a 4.21 ERA, though he did spend six years pitching at Coors Field for the Colorado Rockies. He joined the Angels in 2023 and was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies in 2024, joining them for the playoff run. Philadelphia was eliminated in the NLDS by the New York Mets.
The Tigers are coming off a magical season that saw them run down a playoff berth over the last month and a half of the season. They then beat the Houston Astros in the American League wild card series and came up just short against the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS.
