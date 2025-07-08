Detroit Tigers' Right-Hander Keider Montero Shows Out In First Start Since June 1
In a 5-1 win over the visiting Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, starting pitcher Keider Montero returned to the rotation in style.
After optioning Montero to Triple-A Toledo on June 20, the Tigers recalled the 25-year-old Venezuela native to make the start.
Monday night was Montero's first start since June 1 against the Kansas City Royals, but it looked like he never left. Against one of the league's most potent offenses, Montero struck out four batters while only allowing four hits, one earned run and a walk in six innings of work. Montero earned the victory, moving him to 4-1 on a season that has seen him yo-yo between Detroit and Toledo.
“Our bullpen is a little beat up,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said before the game. “Keider can pitch in any situation.
"Combine that with the top of their order is generally going to be two, three right-handed hitters and where our bullpen is − all of that sprinkles into the decision, and then we go with what’s best.”
Montero last pitched in the majors in an 8-4 loss in extra innings to the Pittsburgh Pirates. In that June 19 contest, Montero logged five innings, struck out five and allowed one earned run.
Since March 22, he has been optioned and recalled five times.
Despite his lack of staying power, Montero is fourth on the team in innings pitched (62).
With the season-ending loss of Jackson Jobe and with fellow right-hander Sawyer Gipson-Long working his way back from the 15-day injured list, Montero is likely to see more trips to Toledo and back in the future. However, Tigers fans can be confident in him after Monday's performance.
