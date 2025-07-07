Detroit Tigers Tie With Seattle Mariners For Second-Most All-Star Players
A dominant season by the Detroit Tigers just got better, as the team with the best record now boasts the second-most All-Stars in the league.
The Tigers are sending four players to the Midsummer Classic, trailing only the Los Angeles Dodgers (5) while tying the Seattle Mariners.
Center fielder Javier Báez, left fielder Riley Greene, starting pitcher Tarik Skubal and second baseman Gleyber Torres will all represent the Tigers in the All-Star Game. It is the first time in a decade that the organization has had four All-Stars. In 2015, Miguel Cabrera, Jose Iglesias, J.D. Martinez and David Price earned a chance to represent Detroit as All-Stars.
Additionally, Báez, Greene and Torres will all start. Báez and Greene become only the fourth duo in Tigers history to start the same All-Star Game as outfielders.
With his third selection, Báez becomes the fourth player in history to start in the All-Star Game at three or more positions. In 2018, Báez represented the Chicago Cubs as the National League's starting second baseman. In 2019, he represented the Cubs as the NL starter at shortstop. Now, the 32-year-old will make his first All-Star start as an outfielder and a member of the Tigers.
Greene gets a second consecutive All-Star nod after displaying dominance at the plate. He is ninth in home runs (22) and sixth in RBIs (71).
Torres earns his third selection and his first as a starter. The 28-year-old's on-base percentage leads his team and ranks seventh in the league.
After making his first All-Star appearance and winning the American League Cy Young Award in 2024, Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal is back for another round. Skubal is second in strikeouts (148), third in ERA (2.02) and seventh in opponent batting average (.192).
The Tigers (57-34) aim to retain the league's best record when they host Game 1 of their final regular season series against the Tampa Bay Rays (49-41) on Monday at 6:40 p.m. ET.
