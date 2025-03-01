Detroit Tigers Shut Down Defensive Ace with Worrisome Arm Injury
The Detroit Tigers have shut down center fielder Parker Meadows with a nerve issue in his arm. As a result, his status for Opening Day is now in doubt.
Per Evan Woodberry, who covers the Tigers for MLive:
Tigers outfielder Parker Meadows has been diagnosed with an upper arm nerve issue. He is not participating in baseball activities.
Too early to make an assessment for Opening Day, A.J. Hinch said.
We heard last week that Meadows was dealing with a biceps injury, and now we're starting to learn the root of it. This is a disappointing development for Meadows, who was listed as a breakout candidate this spring in a recent article by The Athletic.
The brother of former All-Star outfielder Austin Meadows, Parker will be integral if the Tigers want to improve upon last year's third-place finish in the American League Central. Detroit made the playoffs and beat the Houston Astros in the wild card round, giving them plenty of expectations heading into 2025.
Detroit went out and added veteran righty Jack Flaherty and infielder Gleyber Torres in free agency in an effort to push themselves over the hump. They were eliminated by the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS.
Parker Meadows hit .244 with nine homers, 12 doubles and six triples last season (82 games). He's also an excellent defender in the outfield.
The Tigers will continue Grapefruit League play for the next four weeks before opening up the season on March 27 against the World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
