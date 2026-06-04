Dodgers' Dave Roberts Has Perfect Response to MLB's Salary Cap Idea

The Los Angeles Dodgers have won back-to-back World Series titles and are looking to become the first team since the New York Yankees to three-peat. That hasn't been done since 2000.

And for all of their success, there has been talk of how the Dodgers may be "ruining baseball." Their recent success has led to a lot of owners around the league pushing for a hard salary cap.

The Dodgers have spent a lot of money and found success as a result while also drafting and developing well. Earlier this week, Dodgers' skipper Dave Roberts commented on the proposed salary cap and had the perfect response.

Dave Roberts Responds to Salary Cap Proposal

May 16, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) speaks to media before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

"My honest opinion is the majority of takes about the Dodgers couldn't be more lazy, that's it's just about the payroll," Roberts said. It’s about the draft. It’s about layering on where we pick in the draft annually. The player development. How we acquire international talent. How we perform consistently at the major-league level.

"I actually think it’s a competitive advantage in the sense that people feel that way, and not look at themselves in the mirror and see how they can operate things better. So that’s beneficial for us."

The Dodgers clearly are not bothered by people who say they are ruining baseball, and also aren't afraid to push back on the notion that a salary cap needs to be implemented. They know that there are plenty of ways to fix the system without adding a salary cap.

Their success and ability to flex their financial muscle is one of the main reasons owners are calling for such a drastic measure, but the ultimate truth is that other teams, even if they don't have the same financial resources as the Dodgers, can still spend more money to improve their teams.

In addition, smaller-market teams like the Milwaukee Brewers rely on a draft and develop strategy, and that has worked for them over the past several years. The Dodgers also have perfected that strategy, but are just able to mix it with spending on high-dollar players.

But at the end of the day, teams can still afford good players. They may not all have the same resources as the Dodgers, but they can still do more to improve their teams instead of making excuses.

The Dodgers themselves are sick of hearing about how they are "ruining baseball." They are taking advantage of the system and have become baseball's model franchise.