Dodgers’ Dominance Rolls On With MLB’s Top Breakout Star of 2026

One thing that is interesting to follow each year in Major League Baseball are the breakouts across the league.

There are superstars who are good every year, like Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, and José Ramírez, among many others. While this is the case, there are guys who seemingly come out of nowhere each season and surprise the baseball world. One player who springs to mind so far in 2026 is Jordan Walker of the St. Louis Cardinals. Walker is a 23-year-old former top prospect who was starting to look like a potential bust in St. Louis and now, all of a sudden, looks like an All-Star.

Walker has played in 35 games so far this season and is slashing .303/.380/.576 with 10 homers, 27 RBIs, seven stolen bases, six doubles and a .956 OPS. Simply put, Walker has been phenomenal so far this season, but he hasn't even been the most surprising breakout player of 2026 so far. That title should belong to Andy Pages of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 25-year-old is on a team full of superstars and future Hall of Famers, and yet he has stood out. Pages has 2.4 wins above replacement already this season, which is tied with Ohtani and Judge for the second-most in the big leagues behind Matt Olson of the Atlanta Braves.

The Dodgers Just Keep Winning

May 5, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Andy Pages (44) hits a single in the second inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Pages was good in 2025. He played in 156 games for the Dodgers and slashed .272/.313/.461 with 27 homers, 86 RBIs and 14 stolen bases. That's a very good season. But, again, when you're on a team with future Hall of Famers, like Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, it's hard to really break through.

He has done just that in 2026, though. Pages has played in 37 games for the Dodgers so far this season and is slashing .336/.376/.569 with a .945 OPS, eight homers, a league-leading 33 RBIs, eight doubles and 22 runs scored.

Again, Pages was solid last season. But who saw him playing like a top-five player in baseball a year later? At least that is the case from a WAR standpoint. The Dodgers went out this past offseason and signed Kyle Tucker to an egregious $240 million deal. You'd think with a contract like that, he'd be the outfielder on the Dodgers playing at this level. Instead, it's Pages stealing the show over in Los Angeles.