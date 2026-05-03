Jordan Walker's Dream Season Continues for Cardinals vs. Dodgers

It's hard not to be excited for St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker.

Whether you're a Cardinals fan, or not, it's hard not to be happy for the 23-year-old. Walker is a former top prospect now in his fourth season in the big leagues. Development and progression aren't linear. He made his big league debut back in 2023 and was solid overall throughout the campaign with 16 homers, 51 RBIs and a .276/.342/.445 slash line in 117 games played. When he entered the big leagues, many around the league already expected him to be a star. He was good as a rookie, but there was clear room for growth.

The 2024 and 2025 seasons were steps backwards, though. Finally, now in his fourth season, Walker is living up to his lofty potential.

Walker has been electric through the club's series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He went 4-for-4 on Friday with two RBIs and two runs scored. On Saturday, he blasted his 10th homer of the season and went 2-for-4 in the process with two RBIs. Overall, he entered the day on Sunday with 10 homers, 27 RBIs, six stolen bases and a .315/.377/.605 slash line in 32 games played.

Jordan Walker Is Here To Stay

May 2, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

After yet another big performance on Sunday, Walker opened up about his bounce-back performance while speaking to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

"I think it's just how the season goes. You have ups and downs," Walker said to Rosenthal. "You're not going to feel great every day. So, you've just got to fight through it. Just keep going. Just keep believing in yourself."

Rosenthal followed up and asked Walker his thoughts on the Cardinals' 20-13 record through 33 games, which was tied with the Dodgers.

"I would've believed it," Walker said. "I mean, I played with all of these guys all throughout the minors. I know what they got. We're a special team. I can't wait to see more of it. ... There's still a lot of work to do but the progress that I've made is really special to me. Just the group of guys around me is unbelievable. Pushing me through the hard times, for sure. Just keep going."

Walker struggled throughout Spring Training offensively. So much so that there were fans around the team calling for the organization to start him down in Triple-A to begin the season. Fortunately, the Cardinals didn't take that advice.