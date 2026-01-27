Dylan Carlson Signing Further Dwindles Light Outfield Market

The Chicago Cubs have been busy in January. After trading for Miami Marlins starting pitcher Edward Cabrera and signing three-time All-Star Alex Bregman to a five-year deal earlier this month, they've seemingly turned their attention toward stocking up on outfield depth.

The Cubs signed outfielder Dylan Carlson to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training on Jan. 24, according to Baseball Tribune's Greg Zumach. The 27-year-old was a 2016 St. Louis Cardinals first-round pick who finished third for the 2021 NL Rookie of the Year Award with an 18-homer campaign. But Carlson's offensive production has decreased since then, most recently posting a .203 batting average and six home runs in 83 games for the Baltimore Orioles last season.

Chicago also signed former Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick to a minor league deal on Jan. 22, according to The Athletic's Chandler Rome. With the team's starting outfield seemingly set to feature Ian Happ, Pete Crow-Armstrong, and Seiya Suzuki, Carlson and McCormick appear to be poised for a bench spot battle in spring training.

These signings by the Cubs, as well as Harrison Bader's deal with the San Francisco Giants on Monday, cross a few more names off the list of remaining free-agent outfielders ahead of the 2026 season.

Eight veteran outfielders who are still available

Aug 26, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox outfielder Mike Tauchman (18) catches a fly ball hit by Kansas City Royals second baseman Jonathan India (6) during the fifth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Another former Chicago outfielder is a viable option for any team in search of a veteran presence. Mike Tauchman, who played for both the Cubs and White Sox over the last three years, had a decent showing in 2025. The 35-year-old posted a .263 batting average and nine home runs last year, his best numbers in both categories since 2019.

Other veteran outfielders who remain free agents include Tommy Pham, Starling Marte, Mark Canha, and Randal Grichuk. And while he's primarily been a designated hitter the last three years, Marcell Ozuna has outfield experience and could provide an offensive spark off the bench. The same goes for former MVP and five-time All-Star Andrew McCutchen, who recently made it seem clear in an emotional social media post that he wants to play in 2026.

One other name that could be of interest to a team banking on a bounce-back season is Michael Conforto. The 2017 All-Star had a disappointing campaign with the Los Angeles Dodgers last year, hitting .199 with 12 HRs in 138 games. If he can turn back the clock and post numbers similar to those he produced in some of his early years with the Mets, Conforto could be an intriguing option for any club still looking for outfield help, especially with spring training just a few weeks away.

