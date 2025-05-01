ESPN Insider Suggests Boston Red Sox Could Trade Breakout Star Wilyer Abreu
The Boston Red Sox could have an interesting roster dilemma on their hands this summer.
In ESPN's updated power rankings, the Red Sox moved up one spot from No. 11 to No. 10. Buster Olney was tasked with writing a blurb on where Boston stands one month into the season, and he opted to focus on the team's top-two prospects – outfielder Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer.
Both players have been mashing in Triple-A, leading many to wonder how soon it will be until they make their respective MLB debuts.
The Red Sox already have Trevor Story in place at shortstop, Alex Bregman at third base and Kristian Campbell at second, so there isn't a clean landing spot for Mayer in the short-term. As for Anthony, he would have to carve out a role in an outfield that already features Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu and Ceddanne Rafaela.
But considering Anthony is the No. 1 position player prospect in baseball, Olney believes the Red Sox could deal away one of their current starters ahead of the deadline to make room for his arrival. Duran was an All-Star and Rafaela inked a long-term extension in 2024, so Abreu could be the odd man out.
"The front office has clear alternatives in the event of injuries or lack of performance at the big league level," Olney wrote, "as well as valued trade options – maybe not these two prospects, but marketable big leaguers, like Wilyer Abreu – for the July trade deadline."
Abreu has been one of Boston's most productive players so far in 2025, batting .295 with a .965 OPS and 1.8 WAR through 30 games. He finished sixth in AL Rookie of the Year voting in 2024, on top of winning a Gold Glove.
The 25-year-old won't hit free agency until 2030, making him a valuable piece on the trade market.
Boston could run with an outfield of Duran, Abreu and Anthony, turning Rafaela into a super utility man, although their defense in center field could suffer. Three months remain until the deadline, and Anthony could very well get called up before then, so the Red Sox's front office has plenty of time to make their decision on the future of the outfield.
Related MLB Stories
- CAMERON MAKES HISTORY: Noah Cameron became the first left-handed pitcher to take a no-hit bid into the seventh inning in his first big league appearance in 58 years, guiding the Royals to a win over the Rays. CLICK HERE
- FAN FALLS AT PNC PARK: A fan was carted off the field after falling onto the warning track at PNC Park, causing a break in the Pittsburgh Pirates' game against the Chicago Cubs. CLICK HERE
- MANZARDO MATCHES MARIS: Kyle Manzardo has had a feast-or-famine season at the plate thus far in 2025, as the Guardians designated hitter has an .881 OPS in spite of his .211 BABIP. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.