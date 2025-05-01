Fan Falls Onto Field in Scary Moment During Pittsburgh Pirates, Chicago Cubs Game
A person fell over the Clemente Wall in right field at PNC Park during Wednesday night's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs.
The incident occurred in the bottom of the seventh inning, just as Isiah Kiner-Falaefa and Bryan Reynolds were coming around to score on a go-ahead, two-RBI double by Andrew McCutchen. The fan appeared to grab the protective bar, then fall head-first 21 feet onto the warning track.
A medical response team immediately attended to the fan, placing him on a backboard. He was eventually carted off the field.
The game resumed shortly after. Pittsburgh went on to win 4-3.
While the broadcasts did not show footage of the fall, some fans posted videos on social media. The fan's condition has yet to be revealed by the Pirates or local officials.
Several fans have fallen and suffered serious injuries at MLB games in the past. Someone died at a 2011 game between the Texas Rangers and Oakland Athletics, as well as a 2015 game between the Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees.
