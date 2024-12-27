ESPN MLB Insider Gives Interesting Detail Regarding Red Sox Signing of Walker Buehler
Last week, the Boston Red Sox made some waves by signing free agent pitcher Walker Buehler to a one-year deal worth $21.05 million.
The 30-year-old Buehler helped the Dodgers win the World Series this season, securing the final out in Game 5 against the Yankees. Though he came out the postseason hero, it was a generally rough year for Buehler.
The righty came back from a Tommy John surgery that he underwent at the end of 2022 and went just 1-6 with a 5.38 ERA. He made 16 starts, striking out just 64 batters in 75.1 innings.
Before the Tommy John surgery, Buehler was one of the best arms in all of baseball. From 2017-2022, he went 46-16 and helped the Dodgers get to the World Series in 2017 and 2018 before winning the title in 2020.
If the Red Sox get that version of Buehler, they have a solid chance to contend for the American League East title in 2025. Buehler will pair with Garrett Crochet, Lucas Giolito, Brayan Bello and Tanner Houck in the starting rotation. It's a rotation with some questions, but some real upside as well.
Speaking on 'The Brady Farkas Show' on Thursday, ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney offered an interesting detail on the Buehler signing, saying that Boston actually wanted to sign him to a three-year deal, but Buehler's camp preferred a one-year pact.
"You know, the Red Sox actually wanted him to sign a three-year deal, but Buehler's camp wanted to make sure he could hit free agency after next year because he is coming back from an injury and they settle on one year. I think it's fantastic, I think the Red Sox rotation is excellent, not only in the potential quality but also in the depth..."
The Red Sox went 81-81 this past season, finishing third in the American League East.
