Colorado Rockies' Chase Dollander Leaves Stellar Start With Apparent Finger Injury
Chase Dollander was turning in the best performance of his young career Wednesday afternoon, until it got cut short.
The Colorado Rockies right-hander issued two walks in the top of the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves, then got pulled with two down in the frame. He left the mound with a member of the training staff, having suffered an apparent finger injury.
Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post posited that Dollander was dealing with a blister on his finger.
Jake Bird came in and struck out Ozzie Albies to get out of the two-man jam, preventing the inherited runners from scoring.
Dollander's final line was one earned run, two hits and three walks allowed with four strikeouts in 5.2 innings. That added up to a game score of 62, narrowly outdoing his game score of 60 against the San Diego Padres on April 12.
Had he recorded one more out, Dollander would have notched the first quality start of his career.
The Rockies held on to win 2-1, handing Dollander his second win in the big leagues. He is now 2-3 with a 6.48 ERA, 1.520 WHIP and 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings since getting called up on April 6.
Dollander, 23, is still ranked as the No. 1 prospect in Colorado's farm system and the No. 23 prospect in baseball. The 2023 first round pick went 6-2 with a 2.58 ERA, 1.221 WHIP and 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings in his minor league career.
Related MLB Stories
- CUBS ON HISTORIC PACE: Thanks to the addition of Kyle Tucker and the emergences of Seiya Suzuki, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Carson Kelly, the Cubs are off to their second-hottest offensive start to a season ever. CLICK HERE
- YANKEES LINEUP DOMINATING: In the wake of their blowout win over the Orioles on Tuesday, the 2025 Yankees joined the 1997 Indians and 2019 Mariners in the MLB history books. CLICK HERE
- KIKÉ MAKES HISTORY IN STYLE: Kiké Hernández came off the bench as a first baseman before closing out the Dodgers' one-sided win over the Marlins with a scoreless ninth inning. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.