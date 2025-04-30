Fastball

Colorado Rockies' Chase Dollander Leaves Stellar Start With Apparent Finger Injury

Chase Dollander was one out shy of recording his first career quality start when he suffered an apparent blister on his finger, but he still got credit for the Colorado Rockies' win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

Sam Connon

Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chase Dollander (32) pitches in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field.
Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chase Dollander (32) pitches in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

Chase Dollander was turning in the best performance of his young career Wednesday afternoon, until it got cut short.

The Colorado Rockies right-hander issued two walks in the top of the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves, then got pulled with two down in the frame. He left the mound with a member of the training staff, having suffered an apparent finger injury.

Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post posited that Dollander was dealing with a blister on his finger.

Jake Bird came in and struck out Ozzie Albies to get out of the two-man jam, preventing the inherited runners from scoring.

Dollander's final line was one earned run, two hits and three walks allowed with four strikeouts in 5.2 innings. That added up to a game score of 62, narrowly outdoing his game score of 60 against the San Diego Padres on April 12.

Had he recorded one more out, Dollander would have notched the first quality start of his career.

The Rockies held on to win 2-1, handing Dollander his second win in the big leagues. He is now 2-3 with a 6.48 ERA, 1.520 WHIP and 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings since getting called up on April 6.

Dollander, 23, is still ranked as the No. 1 prospect in Colorado's farm system and the No. 23 prospect in baseball. The 2023 first round pick went 6-2 with a 2.58 ERA, 1.221 WHIP and 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings in his minor league career.

Related MLB Stories

  • CUBS ON HISTORIC PACE: Thanks to the addition of Kyle Tucker and the emergences of Seiya Suzuki, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Carson Kelly, the Cubs are off to their second-hottest offensive start to a season ever. CLICK HERE
  • YANKEES LINEUP DOMINATING: In the wake of their blowout win over the Orioles on Tuesday, the 2025 Yankees joined the 1997 Indians and 2019 Mariners in the MLB history books. CLICK HERE
  • KIKÉ MAKES HISTORY IN STYLE: Kiké Hernández came off the bench as a first baseman before closing out the Dodgers' one-sided win over the Marlins with a scoreless ninth inning. CLICK HERE

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/Injuries