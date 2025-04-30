Chicago Cubs' Offensive Explosion Puts Them in Same Company as 2016 World Series Team
The Chicago Cubs' offense has been lighting it up since Opening Day, reaching new heights that should give fans hope for what lies ahead.
By defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-0 on Tuesday, the Cubs improved to 18-12 on the season. That gives them the best record in the NL Central, with their plus-48 run differential standing out as the third-best in baseball.
Chicago leads MLB with 181 runs so far, averaging 6.03 per game.
As noted by MLB Network, this marks only the second time in franchise history that the Cubs have scored at least 181 runs through their first 30 games. The only time they've ever bested that number was in 2016, when they had 184 runs at this point in the season.
Of course, the Cubs went on to snap their 107-year World Series drought later that year, so the 2025 squad is in good company.
Chicago is one of six clubs with 40 home runs and one of two with 40 stolen bases, standing alone as the only team to hit both benchmarks thus far. The 1997 Colorado Rockies are the only other team in MLB history to reach 40 in both categories through 30 games, per MLB Network.
That Rockies team was led by an MVP in right field – Larry Walker. Perhaps Kyle Tucker can match that hardware in 2025, supported by breakout stars in Seiya Suzuki, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Carson Kelly and Michael Busch.
Game two between the Cubs and Pirates will get underway at 6:40 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
