Fans Flood Tokyo Dome For Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs' Open Workouts
First pitch of the Tokyo Series is still a few days away, but the festivities are already in full swing.
The Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers held workouts at the Tokyo Dome on Friday, leaving the door open to fans for their run-of-the-mill practices. The Cubs took the field first, drawing a solid crowd to the 55,000-seat ballpark.
It marked the first time Shota Imanaga and Seiya Suzuki had returned to Japan in Cubs uniforms.
Fans really showed out for the Dodgers, though, packing the lower bowl to catch a glimpse of Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki. The club's non-Japanese stars are box office draws themselves, from Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman to Clayton Kershaw and Blake Snell.
The Dodgers and Cubs' regular season will officially begin on Tuesday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:10 a.m. ET. They will face off again at the same time Wednesday, then head back to the United States to close out spring training and prepare for their domestic Opening Day contests on March 27.
Related MLB Stories
- TURNER WEARS KIMONO: Upon arriving in Japan for the Tokyo Series, veteran infielder Justin Turner donned a custom robe inspired by the Cubs' logo and colors. CLICK HERE
- DEVERS CHANGES TONE: Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers may be willing to move to designated hitter after all, even if it isn't his preferred position. CLICK HERE
- RAYS STADIUM DEAL AXED: Owner Stu Sternberg announced Thursday that the Rays were backing out on the stadium agreement they had reached with St. Petersburg. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.