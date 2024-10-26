Fans React to Yankees Manager Aaron Boone and His Questionable Decision in Game 1 of World Series
The New York Yankees lost Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night in absolutely back-breaking fashion.
The Yankees held a 3-2 lead with two outs in the bottom of the tenth inning when Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman hit a walk-off grand slam off of Nestor Cortes.
Cortes entered the game with runners at first and second with one out. He came into face Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, getting him to foul out to left field. He then intentionally walked Mookie Betts to get to Freeman, who ended the game.
While Cortes is a solid pitcher who made the All-Star Game back in 2022, he hadn't pitched since Sept. 8 because of elbow issues. The decision to put him in in this kind of situation raised the ire of several Yankees fans on social media.
You can see some of the comments below:
For what it's worth, here's what Boone had to say after the game about the decision.
Per Jon Morosi of MLB Network:
Aaron Boone on going to Nestor Cortes Jr. in the 10th.
“Just liked the matchup. He’s been throwing the ball really well over the last few weeks as he’s gotten ready for this . . . I felt convicted with Nestor in that spot.”
The Yankees won't have much time to lick their wounds as they'll have to get back on the field on Saturday night for Game 2.
Carlos Rodon will get the ball for the Yankees while Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitches for Los Angeles.
Full playoff schedule in real time
- BASEBALL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE: The baseball postseason is in high gear now, two games into the AL and NL championship series. Here is the latest on the schedule, with dates, game times, TV information and pitching matchups. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.