Former All-Star Shares Update as He Returns Back to Baltimore Orioles on One-Year Deal
The Baltimore Orioles made a significant move on Friday night, signing former All-Star right-hander Kyle Gibson to a one-year deal. Gibson spent the 2024 season with the St. Louis Cardinals but remained a free agent throughout the entire offseason.
Gibson's presence will help cover for some injuries in the O's rotation, including to Grayson Rodriguez and Kyle Bradish. Corbin Burnes and John Means have moved on in free agency.
Speaking with the media on Saturday, Gibson said he had thought for a while that Baltimore was an ideal landing spot, and he also said he's up to 50-70 pitches in bullpens.
Per Andy Kostka of the Baltimore Banner on social media:
Kyle Gibson said he has thrown four bullpens between 50 and 70 pitches, which will help his ramp-up. He’ll have more buildup here before he’s back in the mix.
Gibson and his family talked about Baltimore about a week before Mike Elias reached out. Two weeks later, he’s back
It's unclear if Gibson will need to open up the season in the minor leagues or if he's ready to go, but with Opening Day just five days away (March 27), we'll get answers soon.
Gibson, 37, is a 12-year veteran of the Minnesota Twins, Texas Rangers, Philadelphia Phillies, Orioles and Cardinals. He made the All-Star Game in 2021 with Texas and owns a 112-108 career record. He's made 30 starts or more in each of the last three seasons. He pitched for the O's at the end of the 2023 season, helping them advance to the playoffs.
Related MLB Stories
ANOTHER OPENING DAY NOD: Chris Sale will make his sixth Opening Day start this season, putting him in a rare class among current pitchers. CLICK HERE:
UNREAL STREAK: The Cincinnati Reds have one of the more bizarre streaks in baseball going as Opening Day nears. CLICK HERE:
$1.1 MILLION CARD: A Paul Skenes rookie card just sold for $1.1 million, which is more than Skenes' actual salary for the season. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.