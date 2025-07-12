Fastball

Former Batting Champ Looking to Continue Career After Surprise Yankees Release

D.J. LeMahieu, who was designated for assignment and released by the New York Yankees this week, wants to continue playing.

New York Yankees second base DJ LeMahieu (26) singles during the eighth inning against the Athletics at Yankee Stadium on June 28.
New York Yankees second base DJ LeMahieu (26) singles during the eighth inning against the Athletics at Yankee Stadium on June 28. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
After being surprisingly designated for assignment - and then released - this week by the New York Yankees, former batting champion D.J. LeMahieu wants to continue his career, according to Jon Morosi of MLB.com:

DJ LeMahieu, now a free agent, is looking to sign with a team for the rest of 2025.

His best fits are with teams that could utilize him at 1B, 2B, and/or DH.

Considering that he will come for the pro-rated veteran minimum, it's quite likely that LeMahieu will get another chance, although it's unclear where at this point.

About to turn 37 years, LeMahieu is a 15-year veteran of the Chicago Cubs, Coloardo Rockies and Yankees. A lifetime .289 hitter, he has won two batting titles, four Gold Gloves, and two Silver Sluggers. He is also a three-time All-Star.

Despite his long list of accomplishments, injuries have sapped at his abilities over the last few years. He hit just .204 in 2024 and is hitting .266 this season, albeit in only 45 games. He has just two home runs this year.

The Yankees moved on from LeMahieu in order to move Jazz Chisholm Jr. back to second base and go with younger options at third. They've also been connected to names like Eugenio Suarez on the trade market, and third base is now open for them to make a splash like that.

After losing six of seven, the Yankees have now won four straight games. They swept the Seattle Mariners this week and then beat the Cubs 11-0 on Friday.

