Former Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Unlikely to Sign with New York Yankees
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, multi-time All-Star J.D. Martinez is unlikely to reach an agreement with the New York Yankees.
The Yankees are in need of a designated hitter replacement, as Giancarlo Stanton is currently sidelined with discomfort in both elbows.
Per Heyman:
The Yankees did reach out on J.D. Martinez, but the sides don’t seem close, as the Yankees don’t want to spend any/much more.
A 14-year veteran of the Houston Astros, Detroit Tigers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and Mets, Martinez has been one of the most productive players in baseball over the last several years.
A three-time Silver Slugger winner, he owns a .283 lifetime average. He's popped 331 homers and driven in 1,071 runs. He has five seasons with 30 homers or more, including two of 40 or more. He also led all of baseball in RBI (130) back in 2018. Martinez has five seasons of more than 100 RBI and is a six-time All-Star. He helped the Red Sox win the 2018 World Series.
He had 33 homers for the Dodgers just two seasons ago and then signed a one-year deal with the Mets before the 2024 season, hitting .235 with 16 homers and 69 RBI. He helped the Mets get to the National League Championship Series, where they lost to Los Angeles.
There are still ample teams that need offensive help, but perhaps Martinez's best option now is to wait for an injury situation to materialize. Though the Yankees have that, Stanton is expected back, meaning Martinez may not be a great long-term fit in New York.
