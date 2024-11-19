Fastball

Former Red Sox, Mets Infielder Pablo Reyes Joins Yankees on Minor League Deal

Pablo Reyes spent the past few seasons suiting up for the New York Yankees' biggest rivals in Boston and Queens, but now he has a chance to play his home games in the Bronx in 2025.

Sam Connon

Apr 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Pablo Reyes (19 ) runs to third base during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park.
Apr 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Pablo Reyes (19 ) runs to third base during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
The New York Yankees have signed veteran utility man Pablo Reyes to a minor league contract, the New York Daily News' Gary Phillips reported Monday.

Reyes last played for the New York Mets, appearing in one game as a pinch-runner on Sept. 1. Earlier in 2024, the 31-year-old infielder saw action in 22 games with the Boston Red Sox.

In 22 MLB games this season, Reyes hit .183 with zero home runs, five RBI, one stolen base, a .451 OPS and a -0.7 WAR. In 68 Triple-A games, he hit .300 with 12 home runs, 42 RBI, 15 stolen bases, an .889 OPS.

Phillips added that the Yankees had also signed right-handed pitcher Cristian Hernandez on Monday. The 24-year-old righty made it to Double-A in the Philadelphia Phillies' organization before electing free agency earlier in November.

Reyes, given his age and big league experience, is far more likely to contribute for the Yankees in 2025. His deal also presumably includes an invitation to New York's major league Spring Training camp in February.

Since making his MLB debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2018, Reyes has hit .248 with eight home runs, 54 RBI, 72 runs, 13 stolen bases, a .658 OPS in 233 games.

The Pirates ultimately cut Reyes loose in 2020, and he was suspended 80 games for violating MLB's performance-enhancing drug policy shortly after. He appeared in 58 games with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021 and 2022, failed to latch on with the Oakland Athletics in 2023, then got traded to the Red Sox.

Reyes actually did a bit of damage in Boston in 2023, batting .287 with two home runs with 20 RBI, seven stolen bases, a .716 OPS and a 0.4 WAR in 64 games.

The Yankees are hoping they can get that kind of production out of Reyes in 2024, if they do wind up bringing him onto the big league roster. He has experience at all four infield positions, and he logged time

First baseman Anthony Rizzo and second baseman Gleyber Torres entered free agency after the World Series. Veteran DJ LeMahieu and trade deadline acquisition Jazz Chisholm Jr. are both under contract for two more years, but it remains to be seen where manager Aaron Boone wants to put them in 2025.

Jon Berti, Oswaldo Cabrera and prospect Caleb Durbin could figure into the mix in the infield as well.

Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

