Popular Boston Red Sox Podcaster Says He Doesn't Blame Fans Who Are Done with Team After Devers Trade
Jared Carrabis, the host of the popular Section 10 podcast and one of the biggest personalities in baseball media, is none too happy about the Boston Red Sox trading away Rafael Devers on Sunday afternoon.
After sweeping the Yankees to get back over .500, the Red Sox dealt Devers and the $230-ish million remaining on his contract for Kyle Harrison, Jordan Hicks and a pair of prospects.
Speaking on Section 10 right after the trade, Carrabis says he doesn't blame fans who are ready to disassociate from the team right now.
The Red Sox cannot look this fan base in the eye today and tell us that they just made this team better. They didn’t.
Carrabis also appeared on the MLB Network right after the trade, which you can see here.
His feelings likely represent a good portion of the fanbase, as the trade of Devers is one of the more shocking trades in recent memory. An eight-year veteran, Devers is one of the best hitters in the game. A three-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger, he's got 15 home runs and 58 RBIs this season already.
Without Devers, there is a huge void in the team's lineup, and the playoff odds seem likely to decrease. However, with Devers absent, there is now room for top prospect Roman Anthony to stay on the roster, which is of small comfort to fans at this point.
The Red Sox will play the Seattle Mariners on Monday night at 9:40 p.m. ET.
