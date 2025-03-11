Former Chicago White Sox Catcher Reportedly Turned Down Braves Offer, Could Retire
According to a recent report from Cuban Baseball Insider Francys Romero, free agent catcher Yasmani Grandal turned down a contract offer from the Atlanta Braves earlier this offseason. If nothing else comes up in the near future, Grandal could consider retirement.
It's unclear why Grandal would turn down the offer, but the Braves did have an established starter in Sean Murphy. Perhaps Grandal didn't want to join a clear backup role and was waiting for a starting job to emerge.
Ironically enough, Murphy is now hurt, so perhaps the Braves and Grandal could reconnect.
Grandal, a 36-year-old native of Cuba, is a 13-year veteran of the San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago White Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates.
He made the All-Star Game with the Dodgers in 2015 and the Brewers in 2019 before signing a big free agent deal with the Chicago White Sox before the 2020 season.
Though Chicago made the playoffs in both 2020 and 2021, Grandal hit just .226 on the South Side. Furthermore, he hit just 44 home runs, though it should be noted that the 2020 season was only 60 games because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He hit 23 homers in 2021, but failed to hit more than eight in any of the other three seasons he was in Chicago.
He produced a negative WAR (per Baseball Reference) in each of his last two seasons with the Sox. He signed a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates for 2024, hitting .228 over 72 games. Grandal hit nine home runs in total, ticking upward at the end of the year.
