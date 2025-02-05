Kansas City Royals Star Bobby Witt Jr. Projected to Join Barry Bonds in Awesome History
After winning a Gold Glove Award and a Silver Slugger Award in 2024, Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. is primed to make baseball history in 2025.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Bobby Witt Jr. is projected for 31 HR & 36 SB, per Steamer
that'd be his third consecutive 30-30 season
only player to record at least 3 consecutive 30-30 seasons: Barry Bonds (1995-97)
Witt hit .332 to win the American League batting title last year, also belting 32 homers, netting 109 RBI and 45 doubles. He led the majors in hits with 211, adding 31 stolen bases and finishing second in the American League MVP race. He finished ahead of Juan Soto and behind Aaron Judge.
He also made his first All-Star Game, helping lead the Royals to a trip to the American League Division Series. They were beaten by the New York Yankees, who went onto the World Series. Led by Witt, Salvador Perez, Seth Lugo and Cole Ragans and Vinnie Pasquantino, the Royals figure to be a problem again in the American League.
With regards to Bonds, he has one of the most impressive resumes in baseball history, having been named MVP an astonishing seven times. He was also a 14-time All-Star, an eight-time Gold Glover and a winner of two batting titles. Being compared to him is/would be a great accomplishment for Witt.
Bonds was a standout for both the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants.
The Royals will report to spring training next week. The regular season begins on March 27.
