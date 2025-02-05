Miami Marlins Young Ace Eury Perez Hopes to Return From Elbow Injury By July
According to the Miami Herald, Miami Marlins young ace Eury Perez is hoping to be back from Tommy John surgery in July.
That note came out in a Wednesday story:
They won’t have one of the top prospects in baseball, Eury Perez, who hopes to be back by the All-Star break after Tommy John surgery.
Perez experienced elbow problems last spring and it was ruled that he needed Tommy John last April. He was one of several pitching injuries for the Marlins, who lost Edward Cabrera, Jesus Luzardo, and Braxton Garrett for large portions of the year. Former Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara also had Tommy John surgery and also missed the entire season.
The 21-year-old flamethrower made his major league debut in 2023 at the age of 19, going 5-6 with a 3.15 ERA as the Marlins made the playoffs for the first time since 2020. He tossed 91.1 innings and stuck out 108, showcasing the kind of swing-and-miss stuff that teams salivate over. He's formerly one of the top prospects in baseball.
The Marlins are projected to be one of the worst teams in baseball again this season, so there is no rush to bring Perez back before he is ready. Alcantara should be ready for Opening Day, but the Marlins have lost Garrett now to his own Tommy John surgery and Luzardo was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies.
Miami went 62-100 last season, finishing last in the National League East. The team reports to spring training next week.
Related MLB Stories
EVEN MVPs CHANGE: Jose Altuve, a former MVP for the Houston Astros, is reportedly learning how to play left field. CLICK HERE:
NEXT CHAPTER: Former Boston Red Sox World Champion JD Martinez isn't looking to be done playing yet, but his next move is already decided. Here's what he'll be doing. CLICK HERE:
MOREL TO THE OF: Christopher Morel, acquired by the Tampa Bay Rays last July, will be the team's starting left fielder in 2025. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.