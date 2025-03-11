Former Cincinnati Reds' No. 2 Overall Pick Heads Off to Mexico to Re-Jumpstart Career
Nick Senzel, who was once drafted No. 2 overall by the Cincinnati Reds in the MLB Draft, is heading to Mexico in an effort to jumpstart his career.
The 30-year-old former top prospect has spent parts of six years in the big leagues with the Reds, Washington Nationals and Chicago White Sox. He's slumped to a .232 career average with 40 homers and 143 RBI. A solid runner, he has 33 career steals. He has played in both the infield and the outfield.
Daniel Alvarez-Montes had the information about his going to Mexico on social media.
Senzel isn't the only former big leaguer to play in the Mexican League recently, as Robinson Cano, Yasiel Puig, Luke Voit and Trevor Bauer all played there during the 2024 campaign.
If Senzel goes there and plays well, he'll certainly have a chance to get back on the radars of MLB teams, but that's a big if at this point. Senzel's best year could have been his rookie year (2019), in which he hit .256 with 12 homers, 42 RBI and 14 stolen bases in 104 games. It's the only season of his career in which he produced a positive WAR (0.1 per Baseball Reference).
The major league season will begin on March 27 here in the states, but the season will begin on March 18 as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs open up the season with the two-game Tokyo Series.
The Mexican League season will begin after the major league season, in mid-April.
