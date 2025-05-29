Former Cy Young Winner Putting Up Historically Poor Numbers in Potential Trade Year
The Miami Marlins beat the San Diego Padres 10-8 on Wednesday at Petco Park, upping their season record to 22-32.
Though Miami was able to emerge with the win, it was another subpar outing for former Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara, who gave up six earned runs in just four innings. He also allowed seven hits and four walks while striking out no one.
Alcantara is now 2-7 with an 8.47 ERA through 11 starts. He's only struck out 40 batters in 51.0 innings and is on the wrong end of some poor baseball history, according to @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy.
Sandy Alcantara's 8.47 ERA is the highest through 11 starts in Marlins franchise history.
It is the 8th-highest ERA is by an NL pitcher through the first 11 starts of a season in the Wild Card Era.
This is certainly disappointing for Alcantara personally, but it's also disappointing for the Marlins, who reportedly were hoping to trade him at the deadline. Teams like the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox could have been interested in acquiring him to help their playoff pushes, but it's unclear if anyone will even desire him at the moment. He's under contract through the 2026 season.
A two-time All-Star, Alcantara is 43-62 lifetime with a 3.59 ERA. He won the Cy Young Award in 2022 when he led baseball in innings pitched (228.2) and struck out 207 batters. Unfortunately, he underwent Tommy John surgery at the end of 2023 and missed the entirety of 2024.
He's given up the most earned runs in baseball (48) so far this season.
