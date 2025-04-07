Donald Trump Mocks Boston Red Sox For Trading Mookie Betts to Los Angeles Dodgers
When Mookie Betts won a World Series ring with the Boston Red Sox in 2018, he opted not to visit the White House or President Donald Trump the following spring.
Betts changed course six years later, shaking hands with Trump alongside the rest of his Los Angeles Dodgers teammates on Monday. He was there to celebrate his second championship since getting dealt to Los Angeles in 2020, all while Boston has struggled to stay above .500 in that same span.
Trump – a New York native – rubbed the trade in Red Sox fans' faces, all while showering Betts with praise and crediting himself for seeing the fault in the blockbuster move at the time.
"Mookie – that guy can play, can't he?" Trump said during Monday's public celebration of the Dodgers. "I don't want to say I watched him when he was on Boston, but I did. I didn't think that was a particularly good trade when they made it and I happened to be right."
Betts was a four-time All-Star, four-time Gold Glove winner and three-time Silver Slugger during his time in Boston, winning AL MVP the same year he claimed his first title. Then, after failing to sign him to a long-term extension, the Red Sox traded Betts and David Price to the Dodgers in exchange for outfielder Alex Verdugo, infielder Jeter Downs and catcher Connor Wong.
Wong is the only player of the three who remains in Boston's organization, and he has contributed just 3.7 WAR over the past six seasons. Betts, on the other hand, has a 28.3 WAR since the swap.
The Red Sox have at least committed to spending again, handing out major contracts to Rafael Devers, Brayan Bello, Ceddanne Rafaela, Alex Bregman, Garrett Crochet and Kristian Campbell in the last 13 months alone. A sweep over the St. Louis Cardinals has Boston sitting at 6-4 early on in 2025 – good for the fourth-best record in the American League.
The Dodgers are 9-2, though, looking to become the first back-to-back World Series champions in 25 years. Betts will be at the forefront of that effort and all the title pursuits to come, considering he still has eight years and $263 million left on his contract with Los Angeles.
Betts, 32, is batting .313 with a .996 OPS so far this regular season.
