Fastball

Donald Trump Mocks Boston Red Sox For Trading Mookie Betts to Los Angeles Dodgers

Even as they try to usher in a new era, the Boston Red Sox couldn't dodge criticism from the President of the United States for trading Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers back in 2020.

Sam Connon

Washington, D.C., USA; President Donald Trump speaks during a ceremony honoring the members of the 2024 World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the East Room at the White House.
Washington, D.C., USA; President Donald Trump speaks during a ceremony honoring the members of the 2024 World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the East Room at the White House. / Leah Millis/Reuters via Imagn Images
In this story:

When Mookie Betts won a World Series ring with the Boston Red Sox in 2018, he opted not to visit the White House or President Donald Trump the following spring.

Betts changed course six years later, shaking hands with Trump alongside the rest of his Los Angeles Dodgers teammates on Monday. He was there to celebrate his second championship since getting dealt to Los Angeles in 2020, all while Boston has struggled to stay above .500 in that same span.

Trump – a New York native – rubbed the trade in Red Sox fans' faces, all while showering Betts with praise and crediting himself for seeing the fault in the blockbuster move at the time.

"Mookie – that guy can play, can't he?" Trump said during Monday's public celebration of the Dodgers. "I don't want to say I watched him when he was on Boston, but I did. I didn't think that was a particularly good trade when they made it and I happened to be right."

Betts was a four-time All-Star, four-time Gold Glove winner and three-time Silver Slugger during his time in Boston, winning AL MVP the same year he claimed his first title. Then, after failing to sign him to a long-term extension, the Red Sox traded Betts and David Price to the Dodgers in exchange for outfielder Alex Verdugo, infielder Jeter Downs and catcher Connor Wong.

Wong is the only player of the three who remains in Boston's organization, and he has contributed just 3.7 WAR over the past six seasons. Betts, on the other hand, has a 28.3 WAR since the swap.

The Red Sox have at least committed to spending again, handing out major contracts to Rafael Devers, Brayan Bello, Ceddanne Rafaela, Alex Bregman, Garrett Crochet and Kristian Campbell in the last 13 months alone. A sweep over the St. Louis Cardinals has Boston sitting at 6-4 early on in 2025 – good for the fourth-best record in the American League.

The Dodgers are 9-2, though, looking to become the first back-to-back World Series champions in 25 years. Betts will be at the forefront of that effort and all the title pursuits to come, considering he still has eight years and $263 million left on his contract with Los Angeles.

Betts, 32, is batting .313 with a .996 OPS so far this regular season.

Related MLB Stories

  • DEVERS' HISTORIC RESURGENCE: Rafael Devers was looking like a shell of himself through the first few games of the 2025 regular season, but the Boston Red Sox star has exploded as of late. CLICK HERE
  • HEANEY TOSSES GEM: Andrew Heaney allowed one earned run in 7.0 innings against the New York Yankees on Sunday, giving the Pittsburgh Pirates the cushion they needed to win the series finale. CLICK HERE
  • JAYS, VLADDY AGREE TO DEAL: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won't be hitting free agency after all, as the Blue Jays have reportedly locked up the face of their franchise for the next 14 years. CLICK HERE

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/News