Jesús Sánchez Returns to Miami Marlins Lineup After Managing Back Injury
Jesús Sánchez will start in right field and bat cleanup for the Miami Marlins against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night, per team's official lineup card.
Sánchez last saw the field on April 30, missing the Marlins' entire series against the Athletics this past weekend due to back tightness. That hiatus came just two weeks after Sánchez returned from the injured list, as he started the year sidelined with a left oblique strain.
On the whole this season, Sánchez is batting .196 with one home run, two doubles, four RBIs, a .599 OPS and a -0.4 WAR.
Sánchez hit .252 with 18 home runs, 25 doubles, 64 RBIs, 16 stolen bases, a .731 OPS and a 0.7 WAR last year. For his career, Sánchez is a .240 hitter with a .736 OPS, averaging 21 home runs, 26 doubles, 69 RBIs, seven stolen bases and a 1.5 WAR per 162 games.
Various injuries limited Sánchez to 287 appearances from 2021 to 2023, but he saw action in a career-high 149 games in 2024. It appears that the injury bug is pestering the 27-year-old again in 2025, although he has overcome his back issues for the moment.
Here is the full lineup the Marlins are trotting out against the Dodgers on Monday:
1. Xavier Edwards, SS
2. Kyle Stowers, LF
3. Eric Wagaman, 1B
4. Jesús Sánchez, RF
5. Connor Norby, DH
6. Dane Myers, CF
7. Graham Pauley, 3B
8. Nick Fortes, C
9. Javier Sanoja, 2B
SP: Sandy Alcántara, RHP
First pitch from loanDepot Park is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET.
