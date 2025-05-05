Fastball

Jesús Sánchez Returns to Miami Marlins Lineup After Managing Back Injury

Miami Marlins right fielder Jesús Sánchez has been out of the lineup with back tightness since April 30, but the struggling slugger will bat cleanup against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday.

Sam Connon

Seattle, Washington, USA; Miami Marlins center fielder Jesus Sanchez (7) reacts after a pitch during the first inning of an MLB baseball game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.
Seattle, Washington, USA; Miami Marlins center fielder Jesus Sanchez (7) reacts after a pitch during the first inning of an MLB baseball game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. / Ryan Sun-Imagn Images
In this story:

Jesús Sánchez will start in right field and bat cleanup for the Miami Marlins against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night, per team's official lineup card.

Sánchez last saw the field on April 30, missing the Marlins' entire series against the Athletics this past weekend due to back tightness. That hiatus came just two weeks after Sánchez returned from the injured list, as he started the year sidelined with a left oblique strain.

On the whole this season, Sánchez is batting .196 with one home run, two doubles, four RBIs, a .599 OPS and a -0.4 WAR.

Sánchez hit .252 with 18 home runs, 25 doubles, 64 RBIs, 16 stolen bases, a .731 OPS and a 0.7 WAR last year. For his career, Sánchez is a .240 hitter with a .736 OPS, averaging 21 home runs, 26 doubles, 69 RBIs, seven stolen bases and a 1.5 WAR per 162 games.

Various injuries limited Sánchez to 287 appearances from 2021 to 2023, but he saw action in a career-high 149 games in 2024. It appears that the injury bug is pestering the 27-year-old again in 2025, although he has overcome his back issues for the moment.

Here is the full lineup the Marlins are trotting out against the Dodgers on Monday:

1. Xavier Edwards, SS
2. Kyle Stowers, LF
3. Eric Wagaman, 1B
4. Jesús Sánchez, RF
5. Connor Norby, DH
6. Dane Myers, CF
7. Graham Pauley, 3B
8. Nick Fortes, C
9. Javier Sanoja, 2B
SP: Sandy Alcántara, RHP

First pitch from loanDepot Park is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET.

Related MLB Stories

  • HARRISON RETURNS IN NEW ROLE: Kyle Harrison was called back up from Triple-A on Sunday, but the San Francisco Giants don't appear comfortable slotting the lefty back into their rotation just yet. CLICK HERE
  • ANOTHER PADRES SHUTOUT: Stephen Kolek tossed 5.1 scoreless innings in his first start of 2025, setting the stage for the San Diego Padres to notch their eighth shutout in 33 games. CLICK HERE
  • YOUNG EYING TJ SURGERY: Veteran left-hander Danny Young is expected to miss the rest of the season, costing the New York Mets another arm from their already banged-up pitching staff. CLICK HERE

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/Injuries