San Francisco Giants Set to Shift Former Top Prospect Kyle Harrison Into Bullpen Role
The San Francisco Giants have recalled left-handed pitcher Kyle Harrison from Triple-A Sacramento, the team announced Sunday night.
Harrison has yet to appear in an MLB game in 2025, as he opened the regular season in the minors. He southpaw posted a 10.80 ERA and 2.100 WHIP in spring training, prompting his demotion.
Coming off a spotty rookie year, the former top prospect went 1-0 with a 3.46 ERA, 1.308 WHIP and 13.2 strikeouts per nine innings across six Triple-A starts.
Per NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic, however, the Giants plan to use Harrison out of the bullpen for the time being. Right-handed reliever Lou Trivino was designated for assignment to make room for Harrison on the big league roster.
Harrison made seven starts when he got called up for the first time in 2023. He made 24 more appearances in 2024, all of which were starts. In his MLB career, Harrison is 8-8 with a 4.47 ERA, 1.302 WHIP, 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings and a 0.9 WAR.
The 23-year-old has never come out of the bullpen in a regular season game in either the majors or minors. His only four relief appearances as a professional came between 2023 and 2025 spring training.
Entering the 2024 season, Harrison was ranked as the No. 23 prospect in baseball. That made him the highest-ranked Giants prospect, as well as the highest-ranked left-handed pitcher in the minors.
Harrison could make his season debut Monday, when the Giants face off against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. First pitch for the series opener is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET.
