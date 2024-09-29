Former Major League All-Star Speculated as "Good Fit" For Chicago White Sox Manager
The Chicago White Sox need a manager in 2025 after firing Pedro Grifol earlier in this historically awful season. The question is, who is going to want the job?
Entering play on Sunday, the White Sox are 40-121, which is the most losses by any team in the Modern Era of baseball.
With that in mind, it may be a tough sell to get someone to take the job. While there's always someone who wants a crack at being a manager, the White Sox appear to be in a massive rebuild that will take years to come out of. Does someone established like Skip Schumaker really want to undertake that after going through a 100-loss season this year with the Miami Marlins?
Noted baseball insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today has an interesting idea for the team:
It’s time that Carlos Beltran, a special assistant with the New York Mets, receives interviews from teams seeking a manager. He’d be a good fit with the White Sox if they don’t retain Grady Sizemore.
Sizemore, who has helmed the team in the interim, is certainly a worthwhile candidate, but Beltran is a fascinating name as well. The former All-Star was hired by the New York Mets to be their manager before the 2020 season but was ultimately fired because of his role as a player in the 2017 Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal.
He just might be the kind of guy willing to take the White Sox job. He's been well-regarded enough to be hired once before as a manager, but given the stain on his resume, he may not have the ability to be choosy about his next chance.
