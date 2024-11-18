Former Major League Executive Details Toronto Blue Jays Sales Pitch to Juan Soto
Last week, the Toronto Blue Jays met with superstar outfielder Juan Soto. They were the first of four (known) scheduled meetings with the free agent, who could break the record for the biggest contract in baseball history. Soto has also met with the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets, and will meet with the New York Yankees on Monday.
If the Blue Jays were to land Soto, they'd give themselves one of the best middle-of-the-order combinations in the American League, as Soto would pair with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. Toronto missed the playoffs in 2024 and could use a lengthened lineup as they look to get back. Adding Soto lengthens any lineup as he's one of the best hitters in all of baseball. He's coming off a 41-homer, 109 RBI season with the Yankees, and he's guaranteed a top-three finish in the American League MVP voting.
The Blue Jays initial conversation with Soto was likely exploratory in nature, giving the two sides an opportunity to get to know each other better. If and when the Blue Jays put on the full-court press for Soto, former major league executive Steve Phillips has an idea of how they should approach it. He made the comments on Sirius XM's MLB Network Radio:
"You are going to be historic and legendary and iconic."
@StevePhillipsGM_ says the #BlueJays can sell Juan Soto on being Canada's superstar:
Soto would certainly be beloved by the entire nation, but he would have to battle with Guerrero Jr. for the "face of the franchise" label. However, Guerrero Jr. is a free agent at the end of 2025, so if the team were to let him go, then Soto would assume that role.
