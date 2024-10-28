Former Miami Marlins Manager Won't Get New Job in 2025, It Appears
After being identified as a hot candidate at the outset of the offseason, former Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker apparently won't be getting a manager's job in 2025.
Sox Machine reported that Schumaker was no longer a candidate for the Chicago White Sox job, though it's not known which side of the equation made that decision.
It appears as if the White Sox are "zeroing in" on Texas Rangers bench coach Will Venable for the job. The Cincinnati Reds, who also had an opening this offseason, hired future Hall of Famer Terry Francona. The Seattle Mariners fired Scott Servais back in August but elected to hire Dan Wilson to the job full-time. Other teams that were thought to maybe have managerial openings like the Toronto Blue Jays, Minnesota Twins and St. Louis Cardinals elected to stick with their skippers. While it's theoretically possible that the Dodgers or Yankees could make a change after the World Series, it seems unlikely.
Schumaker's contract with the Marlins expired at the end of this season and he told the organization he wouldn't be back.
The Marlins went 62-100 this season, but that's less about Schumaker and more about bad luck and bad circumstance. Schumaker took the Marlins to the playoffs in 2023, but key injuries all throughout the pitching staff decimated the roster in 2024.
The Marlins also saw slugger Jorge Soler leave last offseason in free agency and then traded away Luis Arraez earlier this year. Furthermore, the team sold at the deadline, making a bad situation even worse.
As a player, Schumaker spent 11 years in the big leagues with the Cardinals, Dodgers and Reds. He helped the Cardinals win the 2006 World Series and was a lifetime .278 hitter. He also posted a career .337 on-base percentage, hit 28 home runs and stole 26 bases lifetime.
He figures to get additional looks next offseason.
