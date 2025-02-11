Former Milwaukee Brewers MVP "Not a Given" to Be Healthy For Opening Day
According to a report from MLB.com, former Milwaukee Brewers MVP Christian Yelich is not a lock to be healthy for Opening Day as he recovers from back surgery.
It isn’t a lock, but Yelich still has a chance to be ready for Opening Day after undergoing back surgery in August. The Brewers have the depth to cover the outfield ably if he’s the designated hitter early in the season. Brewer Hicklen is also on the 40-man roster.
Getting Yelich healthy will be a big boon for the Brewers, who won the National League Central last season but just lost Willy Adames to the San Francisco Giants in free agency.
Yelich, who just turned 33, has dealt with back issues over the last several years so the hope is that this surgery fixes the issue once and for all. He was in the midst of an excellent season before getting sidelined in 2024, hitting .315 with a .406 on-base percentage. He led the National League in both at the time he stepped out of the lineup in July. Yelich had 11 homers and 42 RBI while also stealing 21 bases.
The 2025 season will mark the 13th in the big leagues for Yelich, who has played with the Miami Marlins and Brewers. He won the MVP Award in 2019 and is a three-time All-Star. He is also a two-time batting champion, a Gold Glove Award winner and a three-time Silver Slugger.
The Brewers lost in the wild card round of the playoffs last season, marking the second straight year they exited early. They were beaten in three games by the New York Mets.
