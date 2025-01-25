Former New York Mets Top Prospect to Change Look in 2025
New York Mets infielder Brett Baty will sport a different look in 2025, as he'll wear No. 7 on his uniform.
Baty had previously worn No. 22.
While the number change is interesting, it's likely more important for Baty to try to hold onto his somewhat tenuous position with the organization.
The 25-year-old came up with much fanfare as a top prospect but hasn't been able to put it together in New York. In parts of three seasons, he's a .215 hitter. He hit just .229 in 50 games last season with four homers and 16 RBI. He did not play in the playoffs as the Mets got to the NLCS.
Baty was ranked as the No. 33 prospect before the 2023 season from Baseball America and got as high as No. 21 on MLB.com.
Baty is a third baseman by trade but it doesn't appear he has a path there anymore given the presence of Mark Vientos at the position. If Baty wants to stick in the Mets organization, it appears he'll get a chance at first base, assuming that Pete Alonso doesn't unexpectedly re-sign there.
The Mets will report to spring training in Port St. Lucie in about three weeks. After signing Juan Soto this offseason, they are one of the most intriguing teams heading into 2025. Of course, they'll have to try to unseat the powerhouse Los Angeles Dodgers, who beat them in the NLCS last season. The Dodgers also went onto win the World Series.
Opening Day is set for March 27.
