Former New York Yankees All-Star with Nearly 180 Career Saves Surprisingly Still a Free Agent
With Opening Day just days away, former All-Star closer David Robertson is surprisingly still without a team. The 39-year-old reliever had a $7 million mutual option with the Texas Rangers after 2024 and he did not exercise it, likely thinking a better payday awaited him.
Therefore, it seems extra surprising that he can't find a job at all.
Robertson went 3-4 last season with a 3.00 ERA as the Rangers failed to replicate their World Series season from 2023. They finished third in the American League West behind the Houston Astros and Mariners.
A 16-year veteran, Robertson has been well-traveled throughout his career. He's played for the New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, Tampa Bay Rays, Rangers, Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins. He's gone 66-46 throughout his career with a 2.91 ERA. He's served as both a closer and a set-up man. He made the All-Star team back in 2011.
Robertson's resume is clearly solid and he could certainly help a team in the bullpen, though it appears that his best plan of action is to wait for an injury to occur and for a team to need a quick solution.
Robertson isn't the only former All-Star without a job right now: J.D. Martinez, who won the World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2018, is also out there. First baseman Anthony Rizzo is also still out there despite just helping the Yankees get to the World Series in 2024.
Opening Day for most teams is Thursday, March 27.
