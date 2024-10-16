Former A's, Orioles and Mets Hard-Throwing Reliever Takes Big Step Toward Hopeful 2025 Return
After being designated for assignment by the New York Mets this past season, hard-throwing reliever Shintaro Fujinami has made the decision to play winter ball with the hopes of re-starting his major league career in 2025.
MLBTradeRumors had the information via a Japanese news outlet:
Right-hander Shintaro Fujinami is planning to play in the Puerto Rican Winter League this offseason as he looks to demonstrate his health for interested clubs, he revealed in an interview with Japanese news outlet Sponichi. He hopes to continue playing in the United States for the 2025 season.
Fujinami came to the United States in the 2023 season, signing with the Oakland Athletics. Though he broke camp as a starter, he quickly transitioned to the bullpen, finding more success there.
He was 5-8 with the A's, posting a 8.57 ERA. However, he had a 4.85 ERA in 30 games with the Baltimore Orioles after a mid-season trade. He helped the Orioles get to the playoffs and continually flashed velocity in the upper-90s.
Because of a shoulder injury, he did not pitch at all in the majors in 2024. He was with the Mets organization as he rehabbed, going 1-2 with a 5.94 ERA across four levels. He had a 6.68 ERA with Triple-A Syracuse, which will certainly give teams pause.
However, given his age (30) and high-octane fastball, it wouldn't be shocking to see him get another opportunity next season, especially if he looks solid in Puerto Rico. It's also possible that the only opportunities out there for him are minor league ones.
Full playoff schedule in real time
- BASEBALL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE: The baseball postseason is in high gear now, two games into the AL and NL championship series. Here is the latest on the schedule, with dates, game times, TV information and pitching matchups. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.