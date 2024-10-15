Former Seattle Mariners Pitching Coach Leaves Post with San Francisco Giants
Pitching coach Bryan Price has informed the San Francisco Giants that he won't be coming back as pitching coach in 2025.
Price had been in San Francisco for one season, linking up with former Seattle Mariners manager Bob Melvin, who assumed the managerial role with the Giants last offseason.
Per The Athletic:
“The chance was too great to pass up, but I also knew going in that it would be for the short term, a year or two,” Price, a San Francisco native who grew up in Mill Valley, Calif., and pitched at Cal, said in a phone interview. “It was a chance to get to work with a dear friend again in the city in which you were born. That was a brass ring I had to grab and I’m really glad I did. I hoped I could make a positive impact on the pitchers there.”
The Giants went 80-82 this season, finishing fourth in the National League West. They invested heavily in the roster, bringing in Matt Chapman, Jung Hoo Lee, Jorge Soler, Blake Snell and Robbie Ray, but it just didn't come together for the group. Snell took multiple trips to the injured list while Ray spent much of the year coming back from a 2023 Tommy John surgery. Soler was traded to the Atlanta Braves and Lee played just 37 games before getting a season-ending injury as well.
As for Price, he spent several years in the Mariners organization and has also been associated with Melvin for years. The following comes from Baseball Reference:
After his playing career ended, he was a minor league pitching coach in the Mariners organization from 1989 to 1997. He served as the Mariners' minor league pitching coordinator in 1998-1999. From 2000 to 2005, Price was the Mariners' pitching coach, and he joined the Arizona Diamondbacks in the same capacity in 2006. On May 8, 2009 Price stepped down as pitching coach following the firing of manager Bob Melvin and hitting coach Rick Schu. In 2010, he was hired by the Cincinnati Reds to be their pitching coach. After four years in the role, Price was selected to replace Dusty Baker as the team's manager in 2014. It was his first managing job at any level.
With the Mariners, he helped the team get to the ALCS in both 2000 and 2001. The 2001 team tied a major league record with 116 wins, losing to the New York Yankees in the ALCS.
As a manager, Price was 279-387. He never made the playoffs.
