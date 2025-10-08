Mariners Fan Who Caught Cal Raleigh Homer vs. Tigers Wore the Perfect 'Dumper' Shirt
One Mariners fan paid the perfect tribute to Cal "Big Dumper" Raleigh during a rain-delayed Game 3 of Seattle's ALDS series against the Tigers on Tuesday night.
At the top of the ninth with the Mariners leading 6-1, Raleigh sent Tigers reliever Brenan Hanifee's 94-mph sinker out of the park, and the ball bounced straight into the hands of a waiting Mariners fan. As the cameras zoomed in, the fan proudly showed off his "Big Dumper" shirt, which read "DUMP HERE" and the No. 61, referencing what would be Raleigh's 61st home run this season and his first of the postseason.
But that's not all.
After he caught the ball, the fan was seen taking off his shirt to reveal a new one: "DUMP 62 HERE"
Too good.
After a cagey finish in which the Tigers clawed their way back into the game late in the ninth, the Mariners beat the Tigers 8–4 and took home a well-deserved win in Game 3. Seattle currently leads the series, 2–1. Game 4 in Detroit is set for a 3:08 p.m. ET first pitch Wednesday.