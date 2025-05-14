Former St. Louis Cardinals All-Star Announces Retirement at Age 39
Former St. Louis Cardinals All-Star infielder Matt Carpenter officially announced his retirement on Wednesday morning.
He made the announcement on the Sports Spectrum network.
"I had quite a thrill being able to don the St. Louis Cardinals logo for many years."
Carpenter spent 14 years in the big leagues with the Cardinals, New York Yankees and San Diego Padres, earning three All-Star appearances with the Redbirds. He was a lifetime .259 hitter with 179 homers and 659 RBIs. A very productive player in St. Louis, he led the majors in doubles (55) in 2013 and led the majors in hits (199) that same season. He had two separate stints with the Cardinals, appearing in games from 2011-2021 and again in 2024.
Furthermore, he led the National League in walks (95) in 2014 and earned MVP votes in three separate seasons. He hit a career-high 36 homers for St. Louis in 2018 and helped the Cardinals get to the playoffs in six different years, including a World Series appearance in 2013. He also helped the Yankees reach the playoffs in 2022.
A lifetime .218 hitter in the playoffs, he had six playoff homers. He hit .296 in the World Series against the Red Sox.
A versatile defensive player, he played all over the diamond, seeing time at third base (674 games), first base (356 games), second base (247 games), right field (31 games) and left field (10 games). He also played 135 games at designated hitter and even pitched 1.1 innings.
For years, he paired with Yadier Molina to make up the backbone of the St. Louis' offensive attack.
