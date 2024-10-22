Former St. Louis Cardinals World Series Champion Returns to Team in Coaching Capacity
Former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jon Jay will be back with the organization in 2025, as he's accepted a coaching role with the team.
He had previously been with the Miami Marlins for the last two years, but was recently let go in their massive organizational overhaul.
Katie Woo of The Athletic had the original report (subscription required). MLBTradeRumors says it's not known exactly what Jay will be doing with the Cardinals, but he won't be coaching a base - something he did do in Miami.
The 39-year-old Jay spent 12 years in the big leagues as a player with the Cardinals, San Diego Padres, Kansas City Royals, Chicago White Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Angels. Lifetime, he was a .283 hitter who popped 37 homers and stole 55 bases.
He spent six productive seasons with St. Louis, helping the group win the 2011 World Series over the Texas Rangers. He made the playoffs in six different major league seasons, hitting .225 in October. He also helped the Marlins get to the playoffs in the 2023 season as a coach.
The Cardinals are coming off a season in which they finished in a tie for second place in the National League Central. They haven't made the playoffs since the 2022 season and could be headed for a mini-rebuild. The group has an aging roster and is likely to let Paul Goldschmidt go in free agency. They could also trade Sonny Gray as a way to jumpstart the rebuild and save some money in the process.
Full playoff schedule in real time
- BASEBALL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE: The baseball postseason is in high gear now, two games into the AL and NL championship series. Here is the latest on the schedule, with dates, game times, TV information and pitching matchups. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.