Willson Contreras Issues Apology to Cubs After Postgame Dust-Up

Tensions flared at the end of the Thursday rubber match between the Cardinals and Cubs.

Willson Contreras was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Following the Chicago Cubs' 3-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday afternoon, Cubs pitcher Daniel Palencia and Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras exchanged words in a brief moment of tension.

After the game, Contreras offered an apology to the Cubs for his actions.

"My reaction was bad," Contreras admitted, speaking to the media. He later added, "I apologize to the Chicago Cubs. I'm not trying to fight them. I'm not trying to fight anybody. I just [reacted] to the heat of the moment."

Contreras played the first seven years of his career with the Cubs.

The catcher had reached first base after being hit in the hand by one of Palencia's pitches in the bottom of the ninth inning. The Cubs challenged the HBP call, which was upheld. Contreras offered an explanation of what happened between him and Palencia:

"The heat of the moment, the heat of the game. I got hit in the hand... And I just turned around [after the game ended] and I said 'Just throw strikes.' That's it," Contreras said. "It looks bad," he continued. "If you're a fan and you're watching the game, it looks bad."

Palencia also chalked up the incident to the heat of the moment.

"The only thing I didn't appreciate was the way he turned around. But once again, it's just the heat of the game. He came out with good stuff," Contreras said.

Asked about a seeming increase in hit-by-pitches this year for Contreras, he admitted it's, "not fun."

"I know they're not trying to hit me but it's not fun when you're getting hit in your hand."

