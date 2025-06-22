Pair of St. Louis Cardinals Veteran Pitchers 'Have No Interest' in Waiving No-Trade Clauses
Teams who need starting pitching at the trade deadline might need to look somewhere other than St. Louis as Cardinals pitchers Sonny Gray and Miles Mikolas reportedly don't want to waive their no-trade clauses.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that on Sunday:
Rival teams would love to get their hands on Cardinals starters Sonny Gray and Miles Mikolas, but they have full no-trade clauses, and have no interest in waiving them.
First and foremost, the Cardinals enter play on Sunday at 42-35 and still in the National League playoff race. There's been no indication they want to sell, though they could look to both buy and sell if they wanted to try to thread the needle.
Mikolas, 36, is 4-4 this season with a 4.35 ERA in 14 starts. A 10-year veteran of the San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers and Cardinals, he's 68-68 lifetime with a 4.17 ERA. A two-time All-Star, he also spent three years in Japan and missed the COVID 2020 season with injury.
Gray, 35, is under contract through the 2026 season. He's gone 7-2 this year with a 3.72 ERA, making 15 starts. He's struck out 90 batters in 84.2 innings.
He's a 13-year veteran of the Oakland Athletics, New York Yankees, Cincinnati Reds, Minnesota Twins and Cardinals. He's 118-96 for his career and is a three-time All-Star.
The Cardinals will be back in action on Sunday afternoon against the Reds. First pitch is set for 2:15 p.m. ET as Mikolas pitches against young lefty Andrew Abbott.
