Former Teammate Tells "Foul Territory" Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Wants to Stay with Toronto Blue Jays
Count former Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Tesocar Hernandez among those who are surprised that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hasn't signed a contract extension with the organization.
Hernandez made his remarks Thursday on the "Foul Territory TV" program:
"Hopefully, they can make it work because he wants to stay."
Teoscar Hernández is surprised that the Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. haven't worked out an extension.
Hernandez also said that Guerrero is durable and that should be another point in his favor when it comes to receiving an extension. He added that sometimes players will get offended if they can see that a team isn't trying hard to re-sign them, though he didn't have any first-hand knowledge of that being the case with Guerrero. It should be encouraging that he says Guerrero wants to stay.
The 25-year-old Guerrero is one of the top hitters in all of baseball. He's coming off a year in which he hit .323 with 30 homers and 103 RBI. He made the All-Star Game for the fourth time and finished sixth in the American League MVP voting.
He's said he is willing to re-sign with the Blue Jays, but he's unwilling to negotiate beyond the first day of spring training, which is just under three weeks from now for position players.
As for Hernandez, he also never got an extension done with Toronto. The Blue Jays traded him to the Seattle Mariners in 2022 and he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023. He helped LA win the World Series last year and re-upped on a three-year deal this year.
Related MLB Stories
SUGANO PREVIEWS HIS STUFF: Tomoyuki Sugano, who signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Orioles this offseason, is throwing bullpens in advance of spring training. CLICK HERE:
IT's A SELL-OUT: We don't like that the A's have left Oakland, but they do appear to be popular in Sacramento, at least for the home opener. CLICK HERE:
GIVEAWAY TIME: The Chicago White Sox are featuring an impressive lineup of giveaways this season, including this special Ken Griffey Jr. bobblehead. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.