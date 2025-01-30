Fastball

Former Teammate Tells "Foul Territory" Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Wants to Stay with Toronto Blue Jays

Speaking on the "Foul Territory TV" program, Teoscar Hernandez says that his former teammate wants to stay North of the Border and he's surprised that a contract hasn't gotten resolved yet.

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) hits an RBI single against the St. Louis Cardinals in the seventh inning at Rogers Centre. It was the 500th RBI of his career in 2024.
Count former Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Tesocar Hernandez among those who are surprised that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hasn't signed a contract extension with the organization.

Hernandez made his remarks Thursday on the "Foul Territory TV" program:

"Hopefully, they can make it work because he wants to stay."

Hernandez also said that Guerrero is durable and that should be another point in his favor when it comes to receiving an extension. He added that sometimes players will get offended if they can see that a team isn't trying hard to re-sign them, though he didn't have any first-hand knowledge of that being the case with Guerrero. It should be encouraging that he says Guerrero wants to stay.

The 25-year-old Guerrero is one of the top hitters in all of baseball. He's coming off a year in which he hit .323 with 30 homers and 103 RBI. He made the All-Star Game for the fourth time and finished sixth in the American League MVP voting.

He's said he is willing to re-sign with the Blue Jays, but he's unwilling to negotiate beyond the first day of spring training, which is just under three weeks from now for position players.

As for Hernandez, he also never got an extension done with Toronto. The Blue Jays traded him to the Seattle Mariners in 2022 and he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023. He helped LA win the World Series last year and re-upped on a three-year deal this year.

