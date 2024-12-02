Former Toronto Blue Jays Outfielder Kevin Pillar Announces Return From Retirement
Five months after he announced his plans to retire at the end of the 2024 season, Kevin Pillar is ready to get back on the ride.
"I've just had some time to reflect and I still enjoy doing it," Pillar said on Monday's episode of "Hot Stove" with Harold Reynolds and Matt Vasgersian. "I'm pretty sure I still want to play, I'm still keeping myself in shape."
Pillar, who is moving to the Dallas area, said he will be attending the Baseball Winter Meetings next week, looking to find a partner to un-retire with. He became a free agent in October.
The outfielder, who made his MLB debut with the Toronto Blue Jays back in 2013, is set to turn 36 years old in January. He has gone on to play for the San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Angels.
Pillar started 2024 with the White Sox, only to get designated for assignment in April. At that point, Pillar said he was particularly uncertain about what his future held, and that it took the Angels picking him up to change his attitude.
"For the first time in forever, I was just playing for the love of the game, the joy of the game," Pillar said. "I wasn't worried about tomorrow, the next day, my future, and I found a lot of success in that. Even going up towards the end of the season, I really thought it was gonna be my last year, I thought I was gonna retire."
After batting .160 with a 0.0 WAR in Chicago, Pillar hit .236 with a 0.3 WAR in Anaheim before undergoing thumb surgery this fall.
For his career, Pillar is a .255 hitter with 1,044 hits, 114 home runs, 468 RBI, 108 stolen bases, a .700 OPS, 53 defensive runs saved and a 16.5 WAR. He cleared 10 years of service time in July, securing a fully-vested pension in the process.
Pillar found the most success during his seven-year stint in Toronto, especially between 2015 and 2018. He averaged 13 home runs, 53 RBI, 17 stolen bases, 57 defensive runs saved and a 3.5 WAR each season during that stretch, batting .263 with a .701 OPS.
While that level of success is far in Pillar's rear-view mirror, he could certainly provide a veteran presence in the outfield to a club in the market for that skillset.
As for Pillar's plans over the next few months, he said he will be taking a different, more laid-back approach to the offseason. He intends to spend time outside with his kids and his llamas, waiting to see if anyone is still interested in his services.
"Obviously, in this game, it takes two to tango," Pillar said. "I could want to play 'til I'm blue in the face, but it's gonna take someone on the other side to want me to join their team. ... If someone calls, I'll be ready to play. If no one calls, it's probably meant to be the end."
