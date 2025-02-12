Infielder That Toronto Blue Jays Traded to Pittsburgh Pirates Enters Camp with Injury
Spencer Horwitz, who was acquired this offseason in a trade by the Pittsburgh Pirates, is going to miss time at the beginning of spring training as he recovers from offseason wrist surgery.
The 27-year-old infielder was brought in this offseason in the three-team trade that sent Gold Glover Andres Gimenez to the Toronto Blue Jays. Pitcher Luis Ortiz ended up with the Cleveland Guardians.
Per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:
Sources informed the Post-Gazette that Horwitz's injury required surgery, and that as of Tuesday, he was in a cast. Despite the injury, Horwitz did report this week for the start of team workouts. There is no known timetable for how long Horwitz is expected to be out.
A former 24th-round pick of the Blue Jays, Horwitz made his debut in 2023. He only got 39 at-bats that first year but got 328 in 2024 as the Blue Jays finished last in the American League East. He hit .265 with a .357 on-base percentage, hitting 12 homers and bringing in 40 along the way.
The Blue Jays felt that Horwitz was no longer necessary after acquiring Gimenez, one of the best defenders in the game. The Pirates, on the other hand, look as if they will give Horwitz significant time at first base if and when he's healthy.
Pittsburgh is coming off a last-place finish in the National League Central but with Paul Skenes and Jared Jones in their rotation, their is finally some optimism.
Teams report to camp this week and Opening Day is set for March 27.
