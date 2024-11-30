Fastball

Former Toronto Blue Jays, Miami Marlins Reliever Emmanuel Ramírez Heads to Japan

Emmanuel Ramírez, who was waived by the Miami Marlins and released by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2024, has signed a contract with Nippon Professional Baseball's Seibu Lions.

May 28, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; Miami Marlins relief pitcher Emmanuel Ramirez (67) throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.
Right-handed relief pitcher Emmanuel Ramírez has signed a contract with the Seibu Lions of Nippon Professional Baseball, the club announced Friday.

The 30-year-old made his MLB debut with the Miami Marlins in 2024, but he was designated for assignment in September. The Toronto Blue Jays picked him up off waivers soon after, sending him out for five Triple-A appearances, only to release him in November.

Ramírez is currently playing for Leones del Escogido in the Dominican Winter League. Once that season is done, he'll head over to Japan, although it remains to be seen if the Lions are bringing him in as a starter or reliever.

Ramírez got his start with the San Diego Padres, signing as an international free agent all the way back in November 2012. He never joined their big league squad, though, instead hitting free agency at the end of the 2020 season.

From there, Ramírez spent all of 2021 in the Atlanta Braves' farm system. The New York Yankees added Ramírez in 2022, keeping him stashed in the minors for the entirety of that season.

Ramírez split 2023 between Mexico and the Dominican Republic before the Marlins gave him a contract this past January. The righty finally made it to the big leagues and appeared in his first contest on April 28, 2024.

In 15 appearances with the Marlins this season, Ramírez went 0-1 with a 6.97 ERA, 1.403 WHIP, 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings and a -0.3 WAR. Ramírez has appeared in 126 non-MLB games over the past three years, though, going 20-9 with a 3.12 ERA, 1.061 WHIP and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings at the lower levels of competition.

If Ramírez can get that production to translate to Japan, perhaps MLB teams will come calling next winter.

